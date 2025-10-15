Nat DiBuduo, the “Godfather of Grapes,” on the Future of California Wine and Farming

The October 15 edition of the AgNet News Hour featured one of California agriculture’s most respected voices: Nat DiBuduo, former Allied Grape Growers president and lifelong champion of California’s wine industry. Hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill welcomed DiBuduo for an honest discussion about the past, present, and uncertain future of the state’s vineyards and farms.

Known as the “godfather of the grape industry,” DiBuduo reflected on growing up among vineyards where Copper River now stands — a reminder of how quickly farmland has disappeared under urban expansion. “Back in the day, it was all tree fruit and grapes,” he said. “Now it’s housing developments. Every generation needs a house, but we’re losing farmland one field at a time.”

DiBuduo, who also served 16 years on the Fresno City Planning Commission, explained how housing demand has transformed the Central Valley landscape. What was once prime farmland has become subdivisions, a change he sees as both inevitable and troubling. “Farmers can’t compete with developers when it’s this hard to farm in California,” he said. “Regulations, labor, and water costs keep rising — and people are just cashing out.”

On the state of the wine industry, DiBuduo warned that California has lost roughly 100,000 acres of wine grapes in the last decade as markets shift and consumer demand changes. “When I was at Allied, we had around 500,000 acres,” he said. “Now it’s closer to 400,000. You can drive through Fresno and Madera and see vineyards piled up waiting to be shredded.”

He believes the wine industry must reinvent its marketing to connect with younger consumers. “The older generation is drinking less wine, and younger people don’t know what to buy,” he said. “We need to make wine fun again — get people to tastings, use social media, and tell the story behind every label.” He also encouraged innovation in packaging, including canned and low-alcohol wines, to meet new consumer preferences.

DiBuduo spoke passionately about farming challenges — from water scarcity to overregulation — and said California’s leadership needs to rediscover balance. “We need legislators who actually understand agriculture,” he said. “Farmers aren’t villains. They’re the best environmentalists on the planet. We live on our farms; we take care of them for future generations.”

He also echoed concerns about Proposition 50, warning that it would further silence rural voices. “It would be a disaster for the Central Valley and for California,” he said. “We need representation, not redistricting that wipes us out.”

Despite the challenges, DiBuduo remains optimistic. “Don’t give up,” he told listeners. “We’ve seen ups and downs before. The California farmer has always found a way through.”

