California’s Tomato Powerhouse Balances Efficiency and Sustainability

Los Gatos Tomato Products has been a quiet leader in California’s tomato processing industry for over 30 years. Owned by four multi-generational farming families—including majority stakeholder Woolf Farming—the company has built a reputation for operational discipline, innovation, and quality.

Listen to Nick’s full interview with Dan Green of Los Gatos Tomato Products:

Los Gatos Tomato: Innovation, Labor & Water in Focus

CEO Dan Green, who has been with the company for five years, says staying focused on their niche—processing tomatoes—has been central to Los Gatos’ success.

“We’re 100% focused on processing tomatoes. That’s what we know.”

Early Start, Strong Output

The 2025 season started on July 3 for Los Gatos, making it one of the earliest tomato processors to kick off in California. The plant runs continuously—24 hours a day for about 100 days—beginning with organic tomato paste for the first 7–10 days before transitioning to conventional production.

Maintaining uptime is critical, with dozens of moving parts from field equipment to hauling trucks and processing lines all needing to function without interruption.

Tomato Demand Shifts Post-COVID

Green acknowledged the industry has seen softening demand for tomato paste in recent years—something that previously had been quite inelastic. Factors include:

High input costs and drought-shortened crops (2021–2022)

(2021–2022) Record tomato prices in 2023

GLP-1 weight loss drugs affecting national food consumption trends

Still, Los Gatos remains strong thanks to its customer relationships and a sales strategy focused 95–98% on the domestic market.

Product Diversity and Year-Round Planning

Los Gatos Tomato is an ingredient supplier with reach across all market channels: retail, foodservice, and private label. Product variety depends on end use. For example:

Heinz varieties for thick ketchup pastes

for thick ketchup pastes Lighter varieties for juice or sauces

Production may only last 100 days, but planning is year-round. Seed decisions begin by December, transplants go into the ground by January, and contracts with growers are finalized based on sales forecasts for the following year.

Farming Smarter with Innovation

Tomato yields in California have risen from 30–35 tons per acre to over 50 in the last two decades. Green credited this to:

Advanced seed genetics

The shift from furrow to drip irrigation

Precision ag techniques that reduce resource use

“Farming gets smarter. We have labor issues? We bring in more machinery. Water issues? We become more efficient.”

Labor Stability and Seasonal Strength

Despite concerns around immigration and state labor regulations, Los Gatos enjoys strong employee retention—over 90% of its 150 seasonal workers return each year. The company also invests in automation to reduce reliance on manual labor and stay competitive in California’s high-cost environment.

Water & Regulation Challenges Ahead

While recent wet winters have eased drought concerns, Green warns that SGMA groundwater regulations will impact operations in the near future. Freight costs and diesel regulations also remain a burden.

“We go four decimal places when talking cost per pound. That’s how competitive it is.”

Supporting Local, Sustainable Processing

Los Gatos sources most of its tomatoes from Fresno County, beginning harvest in Kern County and moving north through the season. All processing is done in California—no need to worry about tariffs or international disruptions.

“95% of processing tomatoes in the U.S. are grown and processed in California. That’s something to take pride in.”

The Bottom Line: Processing with Purpose

For Dan Green and Los Gatos Tomato Products, staying disciplined and efficient has created a sustainable path forward in a volatile market. Despite challenges, the company is positioned to thrive thanks to its long-term vision, grower partnerships, and focus on high-quality, domestic tomato products.