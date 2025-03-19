The Growing Edge: Wet Weather Impact on Central Valley Crops

Todd Burkdoll, a field market development specialist with Valent USA, discusses the impact of recent and expected wet weather on Central Valley crops, particularly almonds, cherries, plums, and nectarines. He emphasized the importance of preventative fungicide applications during petal fall to combat diseases like shot hole, Alternaria, and rust.

Burkdoll recommends using systemic fungicides like Quash for better residual protection. He also highlighted the need for regular monitoring of weather predictions and planting densities to manage diseases effectively. Resources for further information include the Valent’s website and the University of California’s guidelines.

Valent Almond Solutions Guide

The Growing Edge from Valent: Wet Weather Impact on Central Valley Crops