The Birth of a Seed Revolution

In 1931, Roswell Garst and Charlie Thomas founded the Garst and Thomas Hybrid Corn Company in Coon Rapids. Their work came at a time when American agriculture was rapidly evolving, and innovation was essential for improving crop production.

The company became a major force in promoting hybrid corn—an agricultural breakthrough that offered higher yields, improved plant strength, and better disease resistance. Garst and Thomas helped farmers transition from traditional seed varieties to hybrid options, fundamentally reshaping corn production across the United States.

A Farm That Bridged Global Tensions

The company’s impact reached far beyond American farmland during the Cold War. In 1959, Garst hosted Nikita Khrushchev on his Iowa farm—an extraordinary moment during a time of intense geopolitical tension.

Garst showcased the benefits of hybrid corn, demonstrating how it could dramatically increase agricultural productivity. The visit was more than a diplomatic gesture; it led to real agricultural exchange. Following the trip, Garst sold hybrid seed to the Soviet Union, illustrating how agriculture could serve as common ground between rival nations.

Growth, Transition, and Legacy

Over the next 30 years, the Garst and Thomas Hybrid Corn Company experienced several ownership changes, reflecting broader trends in the growing agribusiness sector. As the industry consolidated, many pioneering companies were absorbed into larger corporations.

Ultimately, the Garst brand was retired in 2013. While the name is no longer active, its influence continues to shape modern agriculture.

A Lasting Agricultural Impact

The legacy of Garst and Thomas is one of innovation and unexpected global influence. Their early promotion of hybrid corn helped establish the high-yield farming systems used today.

Just as importantly, their story highlights agriculture’s unique ability to transcend political divides. From Iowa fields to Cold War diplomacy, the impact of hybrid corn—and the vision of those who championed it—continues to be felt around the world.

Garst & Hybrid Corn: From Iowa to the Cold War