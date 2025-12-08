The Future of Wine: Tim Hanni Explains Consumer Shifts and Solutions

AgNet News Hour Featuring Master of Wine Tim Hanni

On today’s AgNet News Hour, host Nick Papagni—the Ag Meter—sat down with Master of Wine, author, consultant, and sensory-science educator Tim Hanni for a candid and eye-opening conversation about the state of the wine industry. From outdated marketing strategies to consumer shaming and changing demographics, Hanni breaks down why wine sales are struggling—and what needs to happen to bring new drinkers into the category.

Why Wine Marketing Is Broken

Hanni argues that wine isn’t struggling because consumers lack education—it’s because the industry refuses to adapt. He compares traditional wine marketing to the early days of computers, when users had to learn DOS and adapt to the machine. Just as Steve Jobs introduced an intuitive interface, Hanni says wine needs a new, accessible consumer interface.

Instead of telling consumers what they should like, the industry must embrace what people already enjoy—including sweet wines, canned wines, and alternative styles.

Sweet Wine Drinkers Deserve a Seat at the Table

For decades, sweet-wine drinkers have been shamed by wine professionals. Hanni explains that preference for sweetness is often biological, not a lack of sophistication. People with more taste buds experience bitterness more intensely—which often pushes them toward sweeter, fruitier wines.

The industry’s refusal to acknowledge these consumers has pushed many away from wine altogether, especially younger generations.

The Tyranny of the Experts

Hanni criticizes the “vertical hierarchy” of wine culture—educators, and critics dictating what’s good or bad. This mindset drives consumers toward spirits and ready-to-drink beverages, where shoppers can simply buy what tastes good without judgment.

He says wine lists, especially in steakhouses, often eliminate the fun. Instead of telling people what pairs best, Hanni encourages restaurants to offer variety, playfulness, and personalization.

Attracting New Wine Drinkers

Younger consumers shop differently, cook differently, and think differently. Many love quality ingredients and home cooking but feel intimidated by traditional wine culture.

Canned wines, approachable styles, and easy entry points aren’t “dumbing down”—they’re breaking down barriers.

Wine Tasting Should Be Fun—Not a Test

Hanni encourages wineries to rethink their tasting room approach. He says experiences should be centered on data collection, discovery, and enjoyment, not lectures. Innovative tasting formats can help wineries understand consumer preferences and build loyalty.

The Real Threat: Not Technology, But Lack of Consumers

While automation, new vineyard tech, and sustainability are important, Hanni says none of it matters without drinkers.

A global oversupply of wine—from Europe to Australia—means the market is competitive like never before. Success will come from meeting consumers where they are, not pushing old narratives about wine, terroir, or prestige.

The Big Fix: Stop Shaming, Start Engaging

If Hanni were “President of Wine,” his first move would be eliminating consumer shaming overnight. He believes the industry must:

Offer wines for all taste profiles

Stop rigid wine-and-food dogma

Build inclusive wine lists

Celebrate sweet wines as legitimate

Encourage experimentation at home and restaurants

Connect with consumers across all price points

This shift, he says, would be as game-changing as the transition from DOS to the modern GUI.

Tim Hanni’s Book & Contact

Listeners can find Hanni’s book, “Why You Like The Wines You Like,” on Amazon.

He welcomes questions at tim@timhanni.com.

Final Thoughts

Hanni leaves the industry with a clear message: wine has a future—but only if it stops talking to itself and starts listening to consumers. With young drinkers exploring diverse beverages, the opportunity lies in embracing individuality, breaking outdated rules, and making wine fun again.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…