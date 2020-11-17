The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the comment period for provisions of the Food Safety Modernization Act’s Produce Safety Rule. The FDA initially issued a request for information back in August, for data and information related to produce that has no, or very little consumption. The information that’s gathered will be used in consideration for any produce commodities that may need to be added to the ‘rarely consumed raw’ list.

FDA has extended the comment period for stakeholders to submit feedback for an additional 60 days. The extension has been provided in response to requests from industry members who indicated more time would be required to submit relevant supporting data. Stakeholders will now have until January 8 to provide comments and information.

Listen to the radio report below.

FDA Extends Comment Period for Food Safety Rule Exemption

