Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering an emergency registration for bacterial blast, the California Avocado Commission referendum that’s currently underway, and how forest service support teams are helping with the community vaccination site in Oakland. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.