Almond Update: Emergency Registration For Bacterial Blast

An emergency registration has greenlighted another tool for almond growers to use through petal fall. As of February 12, producers can use kasugamycin to control bacterial blast. The Section 18 registration is for producing regions in California that are forecast to see colder temperatures over the next several weeks. The approval is for Butte, Colusa, Fresno, Glenn, Madera, Merced, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Yolo and Yuba counties.

The Almond Board of California thanked Dr. Jim Adaskaveg and the Almond Alliance of California for the effort. ABC said growers who are interested in making the application are encouraged to visit their Honey Bee Best Management Practices. The BMP’s can be found at almonds.com under the grower’s tools section. ABC also has a Quick Guide for Applicators in English and Spanish to help growers ensure pollinator health. Both resources highlight the need to use products only when necessary and apply the products in late afternoons or evenings.

The Section 18 petition allows growers to apply up to two rounds of kasugamycin at 64 fl. ounces per acre when cold or freezing temperatures are forecast. ABC recommends contacting your local Agricultural Commissioner for further details.

