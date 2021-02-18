California Avocado Commission Referendum Currently Underway

Avocado growers are once again being asked to weigh-in with their thoughts about the California Avocado Commission (CAC). The state-mandated referendum vote is held every five years by the California Department of Food and Agricultures (CDFA). It allows growers to decide whether the CAC will be reapproved to continue for the next five years. Ballots for the referendum have been mailed out to eligible producers and CDFA will be accepting completed ballots through March 17.

The sole purpose of CAC is to support the California avocado industry. It is governed by a Board of Directors made up of industry members to ensure that grower funds are spent responsibly. The vast majority of CAC’s budget goes towards marketing, advocating for growers on issues such as water and trade, along with supporting production research and grower education. Results are expected to be tallied by CDFA and announced no later than March 31.

Listen to the radio report below.

