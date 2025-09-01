On this Labor Day edition of the AgNet News Hour, Nick Papagni and Josh McGill welcomed Daniel Jackson of Family Tree Farms to discuss the state of California agriculture, from tree fruit and blueberries to nuts and water policy.

A Strong Year for Fruit Quality

Jackson explained that the 2024 season brought some of the best weather in recent memory, creating excellent conditions for peaches, plums, and nectarines. “This has been one of the coolest summers we’ve ever had,” he said, noting that milder temperatures allowed trees to thrive and boosted packouts. While the overall crop was lighter, the quality and percentage of premium fruit were higher than recent years.

Family Tree Farms is in the final quarter of its tree fruit season, but Jackson emphasized that late-season varieties are still delivering strong flavor and appearance. Beyond stone fruit, the company is also harvesting blueberries, citrus, nuts, and even working with new warm-weather apple varieties like the Sugarburst.

Rain, Trade, and Tariffs

Recent storms across the Central Valley raised concerns about damage to late-harvest crops. Jackson said it is too soon to tell the full impact, but some almonds on the ground and late-hanging fruit may be affected. He also discussed the ongoing trade and tariff challenges, particularly with plums, which face higher costs to enter China. That creates obstacles but also opportunities: “Challenges create opportunities for us. You look for other markets, develop other markets, and get stronger in other areas.”

The Ongoing Water Battle

As always in California, the conversation circled back to water. Jackson warned that water scarcity and high costs could push farmers to pull out almond and pistachio acreage in coming years. “It all comes down to water,” he said, stressing the need for long-term infrastructure to capture and store more of the state’s rainfall. Without it, California risks losing valuable farmland while urban growth continues to demand more water.

Despite these challenges, Jackson remains optimistic, citing the resilience of California farmers and the global demand for the state’s fruit and nut crops.

For the full conversation with Daniel Jackson of Family Tree Farms, listen to today’s AgNet News Hour at AgNetWest.com

