Darren Schmall (right) with “the Ag Meter” Nick Papagni

In the heart of Madera County, California, “The Ag Meter” Nick Papagni recently sat down with fourth-generation farmer and entrepreneur Darren Schmall at the popular ApCal Rock and Ranch. What started as a conversation about farming quickly expanded into a fascinating discussion about agriculture, entertainment, California water challenges, the struggling wine industry, and an innovative fast-growing tree that could help reshape landscaping across America.

Schmall’s roots run deep in California agriculture. His family farms almonds and raisin grapes throughout Madera and Fresno counties, and his daughters now represent the fifth generation involved in farming. After attending both California Polytechnic State University and California State University, Fresno, Schmall returned home with a passion not only for farming, but also for educating the public about agriculture.

That passion led him to launch “The Pizza Farm” educational program in the 1990s, eventually expanding into pumpkin patches, corn mazes, haunted attractions, wine tasting rooms, and finally the highly successful ApCal Rock and Ranch concert venue in Madera County. Today, the three-acre outdoor amphitheater seats approximately 5,000 people and has become one of the largest outdoor entertainment venues in California’s Central Valley.

With its western-town atmosphere surrounded by almond orchards and vineyards, ApCal has become known for live music, tribute bands, Latin shows, and country concerts. Schmall says expansion plans are already underway to eventually bring nationally recognized touring artists and A-list talent to the venue.

Beyond entertainment, Schmall also addressed several major issues facing California agriculture today. Water remains one of the biggest concerns for growers statewide, although Schmall says his operation is fortunate to have relatively stable groundwater and access to surface water through the Madera Irrigation District. He acknowledged, however, that many west-side farmers continue to struggle with severe water shortages and low allocations.

Schmall also discussed the rising costs hurting farmers across California. Diesel prices, fertilizer expenses, labor costs, and government regulations are all putting enormous pressure on agriculture. According to Schmall, nearly everything in farming depends on diesel fuel, meaning higher fuel prices directly impact food prices and consumer costs. He also pointed to increasing regulation and inflationary labor expenses as major challenges for small farming operations and rural businesses.

The conversation also turned toward California’s wine industry, which Schmall says has experienced declining consumption in recent years. Younger consumers are often overwhelmed by the large number of wine choices and are increasingly shifting toward cocktails or alternative products instead of traditional wine purchases. Schmall believes smaller single-serving wine products may help attract younger consumers hesitant to buy full bottles without knowing whether they will enjoy them.

One of the most fascinating parts of the interview centered around Schmall’s newest venture — Megaflora Tree Farms.

The Megaflora tree is a proprietary hybrid developed by late Fresno plant breeder Dr. Ray Allen. The fast-growing ornamental tree reportedly grows 10 to 15 feet per year while using remarkably little water once established. By comparison, many traditional shade trees grow only 18 to 24 inches annually.

The tree’s large leaves create tremendous shade while also capturing significant amounts of atmospheric carbon. Schmall explained that the trees are drought tolerant, support pollinators with fragrant spring blooms, and may even help improve air quality through carbon sequestration. Some trees planted at ApCal in 2020 are already more than 40 feet tall.

Schmall believes the Megaflora tree could become a major solution for schools, parks, golf courses, municipalities, and homeowners seeking rapid shade with minimal long-term irrigation needs. He also shared that the trees have reportedly been used internationally in efforts to combat desertification because of their ability to thrive in harsh climates with limited water.

For those interested in learning more or purchasing a tree, Schmall says the exclusive source is his website at MegafloraSJV.com. Visitors can also follow Darren Schmall, ApCal Rock and Ranch, and Megaflora Tree Farms on Facebook for updates and additional information.

From farming and entertainment to sustainability and innovation, Darren Schmall continues to push the boundaries of what modern agriculture can look like in California’s Central Valley.

Contact Information

To learn more about the Megaflora trees, ApCal Rock and Ranch concerts, or upcoming events, visit:

Website: MegafloraSJV.com

MegafloraSJV.com Facebook: Darren Schmall

Darren Schmall Website: ApCal Rock and Ranch

ApCal Rock and Ranch Facebook: Megaflora Tree Farms

For more information about Megaflora Tree Farms, upcoming concerts at ApCal Rock and Ranch, or to purchase a Megaflora tree, visit MegafloraSJV.com and follow Darren Schmall and ApCal Rock and Ranch on Facebook. Be sure to listen to the full interview between “The Ag Meter” Nick Papagni and Darren Schmall for even more insight into California agriculture, entertainment, and innovation.

From Farming to Fast-Growing Trees: Darren Schmall’s Vision for California Agriculture