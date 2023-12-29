Citrus Yellow Vein Clearing Virus Found in Los Angeles County

USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed the presence of Citrus yellow vein clearing virus in the Hacienda Heights area of Los Angeles County. The discovery was made during a routine multi-pest survey conducted by the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA). The finding marks the second area in California where the virus has been detected, after being discovered in Tulare County in March 2022.

CDFA is surveying residential properties within a one-mile radius of the Los Angeles County discovery to fully understand the extent of the disease’s presence in the area. Citrus yellow vein clearing virus can be spread through grafting and the movement of infected materials and rootstocks. It can also be spread on contaminated tools and equipment. Insect vectors include green citrus aphids, melon or cotton aphids, citrus whiteflies, and cowpea aphids. Currently, there is no treatment for the virus, so the best mitigation measures are to control the vectors and sanitize tools and equipment.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West