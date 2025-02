A large storage tank full of grapes for pressing. Traditional old technique of wine making.

The Preliminary California Wine Grape Crush Report for 2024, recently issued by the U. S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service (USDA/NASS), was 2,843,646 tons, a decrease of 22.8% from the 2023 crush of 3,684,832 tons, marking the lowest recorded crush in 20 years.

California Wine Grape Crush for 2024