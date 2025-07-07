Morada Nut’s Jameson Discusses Overseas Market Struggles

In a recent conversation with AgNet West’s Nick Papagni, Michael Jameson of Morada Nut Company shed light on the mounting challenges California walnut exporters face in international markets.

California Walnuts Battle Global Price Pressure

“India currently imposes a 100% tariff on all California walnuts,” Jameson explained. “That doubles the cost of entry, making it extremely difficult to compete.” The high tariff environment, coupled with intense price competition from China, has put U.S. growers in a difficult position.

Jameson recalled that in 2014, China was the largest buyer of California’s in-shell walnut crop, accounting for 58%. But the dynamic has changed. “Now China is not only a buyer but a major producer. Their walnuts are cheaper due to lower production costs and fewer regulations, especially compared to what we deal with here in California,” he said.

Despite these disadvantages, Jameson stressed the quality advantage California walnuts offer. “Our walnuts have a longer shelf life and better color. Chinese walnuts tend to deteriorate faster,” he noted.

Turkish buyers, once the largest importers of California walnuts, reduced their purchases by 79% last year. “China undercut the market. Lower prices helped them gain significant market share in Türkiye and Dubai,” Jameson said.

Still, he remains optimistic. “We’re hoping that quality wins in the end. That’s the key to bringing these buyers back to California.”

