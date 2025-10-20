The October 20 edition of the AgNet News Hour celebrated two sides of California agriculture — tradition and technology — with guests Brian Van Groningen of Van Groningen & Sons and Gabe Sibley, CEO of Verdant Robotics. Hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill blended the warmth of fall harvest with the excitement of ag innovation, reminding listeners why California remains the heart of American farming.

Van Groningen, dubbed the “Pumpkin King of California,” joined the show from Manteca, where his family farm grows over 60 varieties of pumpkins ranging from small gourds to 200-pound giants. “San Joaquin County produces about 80% of the pumpkins shipped and sold in California,” he said. “We’re proud to grow pumpkins that make families smile every fall.”

He explained how the farm’s operations run from April through October, with harvest peaking in late fall. Most of their pumpkins are grown for ornamental and decorative use, though a few specialty varieties are dual-purpose — fit for both pie and display. Van Groningen also spoke about the importance of ag education, sharing how his family partners with local schools and the San Joaquin Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom program to teach kids where their food comes from. “We need to reconnect people to agriculture,” he said. “California-grown food is the safest in the world, and it’s important people know that.”

He encouraged families to visit local pumpkin patches this Halloween season, especially the Van Groningen & Sons retail stand on Jack Tone Road, where visitors can see the farm’s vibrant varieties up close. “Take your kids out, make memories, and enjoy the harvest,” he said.

In the second half of the show, the focus shifted from pumpkins to precision with Gabe Sibley, co-founder and CEO of Verdant Robotics. Sibley described the company’s breakthrough product, the Sharpshooter, which can cut labor costs by up to 85% and reduce chemical use by 99% through AI-driven precision spraying. “We put molecules on target with the accuracy of a laser,” Sibley said. “That means no waste, no overspray — just precision that pays off.”

Verdant’s technology uses computer vision and machine learning to identify crops and weeds in real time, delivering exact doses of fertilizer, pollen, or herbicide. “In some fields, one machine can replace 100 workers,” Sibley noted. “It’s not about replacing people — it’s about keeping farms sustainable in the face of labor shortages and rising costs.”

Papagni and McGill closed the show by highlighting how California agriculture continues to balance innovation with heritage. “From the pumpkin patch to the robotics lab, California’s farmers are proving they can adapt, evolve, and thrive,” Papagni said.

