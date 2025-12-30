AgNet News Hour: California Agriculture, Wine Industry Insights & Trade Talks for 2026

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, Nick Papagni, “the Ag Meter”, and Lorrie Boyer explore a wide array of topics that matter to California agriculture and beyond, from environmental policies to the wine industry, and international trade. The discussion starts with the ongoing controversy surrounding the reintroduction of wolves, which is a significant issue for farmers and ranchers in both California and Colorado. While environmentalists advocate for the reintroduction to restore balance in the ecosystem, ranchers argue that the wolves are attacking livestock, causing economic harm. Nick and Lorrie reflect on the challenges of proving wolf depredation incidents, pointing out the complexities of navigating federal regulations that often hinder swift action by farmers. This segment underscores the importance of balancing conservation efforts with the practical realities faced by the agricultural community.

Next, the conversation shifts to the California wine industry, featuring insights from Allison Jordan of the Wine Institute. As the holiday season approaches, Allison shares her personal wine preferences, such as Pinot Noir for the colder months and sparkling wines for New Year’s Eve celebrations. The discussion highlights the unique challenges the wine industry faces in marketing to younger generations, emphasizing the need for fresh, innovative approaches. Despite the hurdles, Allison remains optimistic about the industry’s future, noting that wine is an integral part of California’s agricultural identity. The segment also touches on the hard work of grape growers and wine producers who dedicate their lives to producing high-quality wine while navigating shifting consumer demands and increasing competition.

In the realm of global trade, the hosts discuss the upcoming review of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which will play a crucial role in shaping the future of trade relations across North America. With President Trump’s administration focusing on tariffs to bring manufacturing jobs back to the U.S., the agricultural sector has seen significant impacts, especially in trade with Mexico and Canada. Nick and Lorrie emphasize how tariffs are reshaping markets, and they speculate on how future negotiations might affect agriculture. While trade uncertainties persist, the hosts are hopeful that 2026 will bring clarity and new opportunities for U.S. farmers and ranchers as relationships with these key trading partners evolve.

The episode also delves into more lighthearted topics, including holiday traditions and the economics of Christmas tree farming. As 2025 comes to a close, the hosts reflect on the popularity of real versus artificial trees, pointing out that nearly 30 million real trees are sold each year in the U.S. Nick and Lorrie discuss the growing significance of Christmas tree farming, a multi-million-dollar industry involving over 10,000 family farms. Despite the challenges posed by changing consumer preferences, the hosts agree that the joy of picking out a Christmas tree remains a cherished tradition for many families.

Looking ahead to 2026, Nick and Lorrie discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the agricultural sector. With cattle numbers at historic lows, rebuilding herds and addressing the rising costs of feed and land will be top priorities for ranchers. While the ag economy may face another rough year, both hosts remain cautiously optimistic about the recovery prospects. They also highlight the need for new generations to step into the industry, as many older farmers and ranchers are retiring. With the rising cost of land and resources, ensuring that the next generation is equipped to continue the agricultural legacy will be critical in shaping the future of California agriculture.

In conclusion, the AgNet News Hour provides listeners with a comprehensive update on California agriculture and the issues shaping the future of the industry. Whether it’s environmental policies, the wine sector, or trade relations, the podcast offers valuable insights and expert opinions on topics that matter most to ag professionals. Stay tuned for more episodes as Nick and Lorrie continue to cover the most pressing agricultural news and trends.

