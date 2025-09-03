California Agriculture: Don Cameron on Labor, Water, and Innovation

Today on the AgNet NewsHour, Nick Papagni and Lorrie Boyer hosted Don Cameron, President of the California State Board of Food and Agriculture, to discuss the many challenges and opportunities facing California farmers today. Cameron, who also manages his own farms in the Biola area, shared expert insights from both a policy and practical farming perspective.

Labor Challenges in California Agriculture

A central topic of conversation was labor in agriculture. Cameron emphasized the critical importance of a stable workforce for California’s labor-intensive crops. He highlighted the need for programs like H2A, which allows temporary workers to enter the country legally, and stressed the benefits of providing long-term workers with some form of legalization so they can continue working without fear. Cameron noted that without reliable labor, food production in California—and by extension, the United States—would be significantly disrupted.

Water Management and Sustainable Farming

Water management was another major focus. Cameron discussed the need for sustainable groundwater practices, especially as regulations limit pumping in overdrafted basins. He stressed that farmers must maximize the value of every drop of water, focusing on high-value crops and reducing overall usage. While ideal solutions such as new storage and water delivery systems may take decades, Cameron encouraged efficiency and strategic planning for the long-term sustainability of California agriculture.

Automation and Agricultural Innovation

To address labor challenges, Cameron’s operations are embracing automation and innovation. He described experiments with mechanical and laser weeders and drone technology, highlighting the potential for these tools to improve efficiency and offset labor shortages. These investments, along with careful crop management, help farmers remain competitive in a challenging global market.

Competing with Global Agriculture

Cameron addressed how California farmers face challenges from cheaper imports from countries like Mexico and Brazil. While international labor costs are lower, California farms provide higher wages, better working conditions, and sustainable practices. Consumers supporting local produce, he said, is essential for maintaining a competitive edge.

Financial Pressures and Pest Management

Cameron also addressed the financial pressures facing farmers, including low commodity prices, rising costs, abandoned farmland, and pest challenges such as rodents destroying orchards and drip systems. He encouraged small and young farmers to take advantage of programs through CDFA and NRCS to maintain stability and remain viable in a high-cost environment.

California Agriculture: A National Treasure

Overall, Cameron praised California agriculture as a national treasure, capable of producing over 400 crops efficiently and sustainably. His insights underscored the resilience, innovation, and careful planning required for the state’s agricultural industry to thrive amid complex environmental, economic, and regulatory pressures.

For more updates on California agriculture, visit AgNet West at AgNetWest.com and follow their podcast on your preferred platform.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…