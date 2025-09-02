California Agriculture at a Crossroads: Organics Innovation and Prop 50

On today’s AgNet News Hour, host Nick Papagni and co-host Josh McGill tackled two of the big issues shaping California agriculture right now—innovation in organic production and the political battle over Proposition 50.

Organic Farming Innovation with Wilbur Ellis

Josh sat down with Gina Colfer, Sustainable Solutions Agronomy Manager at Wilbur Ellis, to talk about the future of organic farming and the launch of their innovative new fertilizer product, Benvireo TerraLux. Gina explained how this nitrogen fertilizer is created by capturing and converting dairy waste into a clean, safe, plant-available nutrient source. The process not only provides organic farmers with a reliable tool for meeting crop needs, but also turns an environmental waste stream into something useful.

Colfer also emphasized the challenges organic producers face, from high input costs to strict regulations. She stressed that success in organic farming requires a whole-systems approach—managing soil health, irrigation, habitat diversity, and biological inputs together. While markets for organics are strong, the costs of production continue to rise, making new tools like TerraLux crucial for growers looking to stay competitive.

Assemblyman David Tangipa on Proposition 50

Later in the show, Nick welcomed Assemblyman David Tangipa, a former Fresno State Bulldog and strong advocate for Central Valley farmers. Tangipa spoke passionately about his fight in Sacramento against Proposition 50, calling it a partisan power grab designed to weaken the political voice of the Valley and rural California.

He described the measure as a gerrymandered redistricting plan aimed at consolidating coastal political power while diminishing representation for farmers and rural communities. Tangipa urged farmers across the Valley to get involved, display signs, and most importantly, vote No on 50. He warned that if passed, the measure would make it even harder to address critical issues like water policy, regulation, and the economic survival of small farms.

A Call to Action

From innovative solutions to sustain organics, to the urgent need for farmer voices in California’s political fight, today’s AgNet News Hour highlighted the challenges—and opportunities—facing agriculture. Farmers are reminded that innovation is critical on the ground, but so is advocacy in the political arena.

