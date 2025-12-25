AI, Robotics, and Innovation in California Agriculture – AgNet News Hour Christmas Special

Celebrate Christmas with the AgNet News Hour as host Nick Papagni, the “Ag Meter”, talks with industry leaders transforming California agriculture. Gabe Sibley of Verdant Robotics reveals how their AI-powered Sharpshooter system delivers fertilizers, herbicides, and pollen with millimeter-level precision, helping growers cut labor costs by up to 85% while increasing yields.

Shannon Douglass, President of the California Farm Bureau, discusses regulatory challenges, water management, and ways farmers can engage in local and state policy through initiatives like Campaign School. Todd Burkdoll of Valent USA shares decades of crop science expertise, including plant growth regulators, fungicides, and techniques to improve almond, citrus, and grape production.

From automation and robotics to innovative crop management and sustainable practices, this Christmas special highlights how technology and policy are shaping the future of California farming.

Listen now to gain actionable insights, explore cutting-edge technology, and learn strategies to maximize efficiency, yields, and sustainability in modern agriculture.

