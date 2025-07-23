AgNet News Hour Wednesday, 07-23-25

Almond Market Jitters, Fire Impacts, and Water Innovation Take Center Stage on AgNet News Hour

On today’s AgNet News Hour, Nick Papagni and Josh McGill dive deep into some of the hottest topics shaking up California agriculture, starting with major developments in the almond industry. Market shock hit growers as a recent USDA estimate pegged this year’s crop at 3 billion pounds, 300 million more than previously expected. Nick Foglio of Foglio Commodities joined the show for an emergency interview, breaking down how this unexpected number triggered a 50-cent drop in almond prices almost overnight. That drop could mean a 20% loss in projected profit for growers, potentially pushing some close to break-even levels.

“Growers were feeling optimistic, and now that’s been flipped on its head,” said Foglio, who warned the discrepancy could even lead to legal action against the USDA for the impact of a possibly inflated estimate. Despite the downturn, Foglio believes strong marketing and quality California product could help stabilize the market over time.

Also making headlines are two devastating fires: one at the Tomatek tomato processing plant in Firebaugh, and another at a major Calpine warehouse in Lamont. The latter burned to the ground, creating immediate logistics challenges for South Valley growers who rely on the facility for packaging materials.

On a more hopeful note, former Westlands Water District director Kevin Assemi joined the program to share innovative ideas for solving California’s ongoing water woes. Assemi, who spearheaded a farmer-led groundwater recharge program, emphasized the need for collaboration and transparency among agencies, cities, and growers to ensure smarter water management without billion-dollar investments.

With perfect Central Valley weather, the show wrapped up with light-hearted banter about watermelons, grocery store strategies, and support for FFA youth. The hosts previewed upcoming FFA interviews and celebrated the strong summer crop season.

