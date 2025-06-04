AgNet News Hour Wednesday, 06-04-25

Don’t Miss Today’s AgNet News Hour: Trade Talks, Wheat Watch, and a Dive into California’s Farming Legacy

Today’s AgNet News Hour with host Nick Papagni, the Ag Meter, and producer Josh McGill is a can’t-miss episode, packed with news, insights, and conversations that matter to farmers and ag enthusiasts alike.

Nick and Josh kick off the episode with updates on U.S. agriculture’s push to level the playing field in global trade. They cover Ag Secretary Brooke Rollins’ whirlwind trip to Italy — a critical stop as she works to open markets and reduce trade barriers for American producers. From Italy to Japan, Peru, and beyond, these negotiations could reshape the future of California agriculture. Tune in to hear why these talks are so crucial and what’s at stake for our farmers.

Spotlight on California Wheat

In today’s show, we also dive into the evolving landscape of California wheat. Josh breaks down the latest on the stripe rust challenge emerging in the U.K. — a stark reminder of how fast pests and diseases can adapt. Learn how UC Davis researchers and the California Wheat Commission are staying ahead with innovative breeding and management strategies to keep our wheat industry strong.

A Conversation with Nick Anderson: California Ag’s Living History

One of the highlights of today’s show is Nick’s conversation with Nick Anderson of Helena Agri Enterprises. Anderson’s deep roots in farming and his passion for the history of California’s agricultural pioneers offer a refreshing perspective. From water and freight challenges to the future of farming, Anderson’s insights remind us how much we owe to the generations who paved the way — and how vital it is to keep their spirit alive today.

Fresh Produce, Fresh Perspective

The episode wraps with a heartfelt reminder: nothing beats California-grown produce, picked at its peak and nurtured by the state’s world-class soils and dedicated growers. As Nick and Josh discuss, there’s no substitute for local flavor, and supporting California farmers is more important than ever.

