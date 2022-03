Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers ensuring growers’ safety is considered in the pesticide notification pilot projects, almond bloom ending with freezing temps and rain, and the AllWays Safe Agriculture Safe Awards. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

