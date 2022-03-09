California Citrus Mutual (CCM) has indicated the group will be stay involved as the pilot projects for a statewide pesticide notification system continue taking shape. Two of the four counties participating in the projects are of particular interest to CCM, Riverside and Ventura counties. CCM President and CEO Casey Creamer said that it is important that the perspective of citrus growers needs to be represented in the evaluation of the projects.

“The reason why the state is doing it is for the safety of communities nearby…but also for the safety of our growers because notifications have been used in the past to come onto growers’ property to halt spray applications,” Creamer noted. “We’re going to be at the table every step of the way to make sure the safety of the communities, and also the safety of our growers and the farm employees, is taken into account.”

Listen to the radio report below.

Ensuring Grower Safety is Considered in Pesticide Notification Pilot Projects

