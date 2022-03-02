AgNet News Hour: Wednesday, 03-02-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the Biden Administration’s trade agenda focusing on China and the Indo-Pacific, California farmers’ reduction of CO2 highlighted in the newest season of the MJDOA TV Series, the benefits of establishing grain and fiber exemptions and understanding the difference between mode of action and target sites. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor