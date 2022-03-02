Now in its third season, the American Grown My Job Depends On Ag (MJDOA) tv series is back focusing on diversity within the industry, agriculture doing more with less and the industry’s part in mitigating climate change. Co-founder of the group Steve Malanca, teases the season three premiere adding that show producer Jeff Aiello, “has done a really good job at spreading out the topics.” One of those topics includes carbon credits and how California farmers are doing their part to reduce CO2. Watch the season three trailer here.

Listen to the report below.

Reduction of CO2 Highlighted in New Season of MJDOA TV Series

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor