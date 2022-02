Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers U.S. walnuts remaining strong but competition in the world market is picking up, NASDA setting their advocacy priorities for the Farm Bill and the state’s investment in climate-smart ag underscores its value. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

