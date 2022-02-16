The National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) have set their eyes on 10 specific policy areas to advocate for as the process to craft the 2023 Farm Bill begins. NASDA CEO Ted McKinney spoke to the key role NASDA members play in helping shape policy for the ag industry.

“The next Farm Bill must remain unified, securing a commitment to American agriculture and the critical food and nutritional assistance programs for those who need it most. Often the officials closest to farmers themselves and as co-regulators with the federal government, NASDA members are uniquely positioned to lead impact and direct policymaking solutions for the 2023 Farm Bill,” said McKinney. During the 2022 NASDA winter policy conference, members landed on the following topics to form their Farm Bill conversations including, agriculture research, animal disease, conservation and climate resiliency, cyber security, food safety, hemp, invasive species, local food systems, Specialty Crop Block Grants, and trade promotion. Every five years the Farm Bill is signed into law. It holds key programs for commodities, conservation, trade, nutrition, research, credit, forestry, energy, and more.

NASDA Sets Priorities For Farm Bill Advocacy

