AgNet News Hour Wednesday, 02-05-25

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer dive into the latest advancements in agricultural technology. The discussion covers new developments in robotic pollinators, AI-driven hive monitoring systems, and autonomous harvesting equipment. They also explore the revolutionary technology of RanchBot for monitoring livestock water and feed levels. Throughout, the hosts emphasize how these innovations not only enhance efficiency and productivity but also open new job opportunities within the agriculture sector.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.