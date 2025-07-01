AgNet News Hour Tuesday, 07-01-25

AgNet News Hour: A Deep Dive into California’s Cherry Season with Morada Produce

Today’s AgNet News Hour delivers a masterclass in California cherries, with industry veteran Mike Jameson of Murata Produce offering a behind-the-scenes look at what made this year’s harvest one of the most challenging in decades. Hosts Nick “The Ag Meter” Papagni and Josh McGill welcome Jameson for an extended interview that digs into the science, economics, and global reach of California’s cherry industry.

Jameson, a 37-year veteran and Vice Chair of the California Cherry Board, breaks down how a perfect storm of heat stress, poor pollination conditions, and tree fatigue from two historically large crops led to this year’s shortfall—just 4.8 million cartons harvested, down from over 9 million the year prior. That limited supply drove prices sky-high, but also left many orchards—especially in Southern regions like Kern County—completely unharvested.

Beyond the numbers, Jameson highlights advances in technology like optical sorting systems that ensure consumers get consistently high-quality fruit, contributing to stronger retail demand. However, he warns that per-capita consumption is slipping even as production expands, calling for renewed industry efforts to boost cherry awareness and maintain market share.

For cherry lovers, this episode offers more than just stats. You’ll gain insight into why the fruit’s health benefits—including high antioxidant content and natural melatonin—make it a summertime essential. And for producers, it’s a thoughtful look at how environmental conditions and rootstock selections affect yield, quality, and long-term market positioning.

Whether you’re a grower, retailer, or just a fan of summer fruit, today’s AgNet News Hour delivers unmatched insights straight from the orchard.

Subscribe to the AgNet West podcast on your favorite app.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…