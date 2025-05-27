AgNet News Hour Tuesday, 05-27-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

On today’s show, Ag Net News Hour Hosts, Lorrie Boyer and Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter,” give information about the local and national hay market with Nick Foglio of Foglio Commodities. Foglio says that they are experiencing some downward pressure with out of state ranches and tariff uncertainly has limited the export opportunities, creating more inventory come into the central valley.

Coming up in tomorrow’s show, Foglio will address the hot button issue of freight and give a close look of what is really going on in the ag industry and why there are so many challenges that people should now about.

Then, “The Ag Meter,” has a feature interview with Brian Reisinger. They discuss his book “Land Rich, Cash Poor,” which explores the challenges and solutions for American farmers. He highlights the economic struggles farmers face, including rising costs of seed, feed, fertilizer, energy, land, and taxes, while prices remain stagnant. Reisinger noted that 45,000 farms disappear annually, affecting food security and affordability. He emphasizes the need for new entrepreneurial opportunities and better guidance for the next generation. Reisinger also addresses the impact of environmental regulations and land grabs, such as the situation at Point Reyes, on family farms. His book is available on Amazon and at bookstores.

The Ag-Net News Hour hosts, Nick and Lorrie discuss the California avocado industry’s request to President Trump for inspectors to prevent pests like weevils from entering the U.S. from Mexico, due to safety concerns posed by cartels. The Biden administration previously withdrew inspectors for similar reasons. The segment also highlights the superior quality of California avocados compared to Mexican ones and the challenges posed by cartels. Additionally, the show touches on the rebounding almond industry, the growing popularity of hydroponics, and the diverse uses of low-THC cannabis in various products.

