AgNet News Hour: Tuesday, 05-10-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the role of biotechnology and pesticides in sustainable farming practices, pistachio shipments are up over last year despite overall supply chain issues, and the ‘Save Our Communities’ event highlighting a need to address SGMA impacts in the San Joaquin Valley. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor