Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the inability to export almonds causing the price to degrade, the consequences of not getting GSA approval by the deadline, and the USDA releasing data on local food marketing practices. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor