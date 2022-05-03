Photo by John Riches on Pexels.com

Aubrey Bettencourt

Difficulties in getting almonds to export markets will become even more problematic without workable solutions before the 2022 crop is ready to go. Exports have fallen short by nearly 260 million pounds compared to the same period last year, due to shipping challenges. President and CEO of the Almond Alliance of California, Aubrey Bettencourt said it is imperative that almonds are able to be shipped at a quicker pace.

“Since September of 2021 to February of 2022, price degradation on almonds averages at about $1 per pound which means the almond industry alone has lost $2 billion in revenue,” Bettencourt explained. “We are 229 percent over last year’s carryout, which is over our normal rollover from season to season. What does that mean? We need to move 1.3 billion pounds of almonds between now and July 31 if we are going to be on pace to handle the 2022 crop coming off.”

Listen to the radio report below.

Inability to Export Product Causes Almond Prices to Degrade

