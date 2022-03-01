AgNet News Hour: Tuesday, 03-01-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers climate-smart agriculture in California, MJDOA reaching consumers via Facebook and TV with a new series’ season, EPA’s chlorpyrifos ruling and organic fertilizers helping provide significant soil nutrition benefits. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor