California’s Climate Smart Agriculture

In California, climate-smart agriculture isn’t just the future, it is already here as many farmers up and down the state are actively cutting greenhouse gas emissions, improving water use efficiently and cutting their energy consumption. The California Department of Food and Agriculture provides programs including the State Water Efficiency and Enhancement Program, Healthy Soils Program, Dairy Digester Research and Development Program, and the Alternative Manure Management to better assist farmers in being stewards of the land and to better protect the environment. The latest CDFA report outlines just how effective those programs have been in working towards their goals.

CA’s Climate Smart Agriculture

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor