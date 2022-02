Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the complex supply chain issues that will require a complex series of solutions, Western Growers releasing its Global Harvest Automation report and new funding to combat invasive plant pests and diseases. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor