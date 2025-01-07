AgNet News Hour Tuesday, 01-07-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of AgNet News Hour, hosts Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer discuss agricultural burning in the San Joaquin Valley, and the need to balance public health and agricultural practices. They discuss the history of agricultural burning regulations, alternative methods like chipping, and the ongoing challenges of managing agricultural waste responsibly.

Lorrie talks with Dave Booher, senior vice president of sales at My Land, who discussed the company’s unique soil health approach using live, native microalgae to improve soil and crop health. My Land isolates algae from soil samples, cultivates it in fermentation vessels, and applies it through irrigation systems. This process enhances microbial diversity, water-holding capacity, and nutrient availability, benefiting a broad range of crops including corn, cotton, citrus, and specialty crops. The service is currently available in specific geographies like Texas, Arizona, and California, with plans to expand. My Land also supports organic farming practices, having secured certifications for their service.

Sabrina talks with Nicole Gault of the Almond Alliance who discusses their Pollinator Alliance grant program. This initiative helps growers plant habitats for pollinators, providing technical assistance, seeds, and materials at no cost to the growers. Gault explains the program’s aims, the ease of participation, and the reimbursement process. The three-year commitment involves quarterly photo monitoring, and the program is open to various commodities beyond almonds. For more information, listeners can visit PollinatorAlliance.farm.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.