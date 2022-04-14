AgNet News Hour: Thursday, 04-14-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the lasting effect from the war in Ukraine, fall seasonal effects connected to E.coli outbreaks in bagged romaine, incentive opportunities for almond growers, and keeping nightwork regulations in mind as temperatures start to warm up. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor