Almond Update: Webinar to Highlight Incentive Opportunities for Growers

Almond growers have a variety of incentive opportunities available to help support a wide array of production practices. The next Training Tuesday from the Almond Board of California (ABC) will highlight incentive programs offered by the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). Principal Analyst for ABC, Jesse Roseman said that the online event on April 19 will feature NRCS Deputy State Conservationist for California, Gayle Barry.

“She’s going to help demystify some of the application process and give us an overview of what programs are available and how to get started with NRCS,” said Roseman. “They have many incentive practices that growers can pursue that are very relevant for almond growing and can help in really any situation.”

Agricultural Specialist with American Farmland Trust, Paul Lum will also be providing information about regional incentive opportunities they offer related to water use and water supply reliability. Programs Coordinator for the East Stanislaus Resource Conservation District, Trina Walley will be highlighting the services that RCDs can provide for growers. “They also have a Conservation Innovation Grant that’s focusing on what benefits do some of these soil health practices provide and really documenting those along with the economic benefits,” Roseman noted.

Applying for incentive opportunities can seem like a daunting process, but the assistance provided through the programs is worth the effort. The Training Tuesday session looks to provide industry members with more knowledge about the application process to help encourage more interest in the programs available. Roseman explained that many of the incentives that are available are in line with the industry’s sustainability goals and can play an important role in helping to achieve them.

“NRCS provides a very flexible suite of options depending on what the grower is interested in. They could potentially help with irrigation, which would help with our water use efficiency goals. They also can provide funding for soil health practices and recharge,” said Roseman. “They also have a new navel orangeworm practice standard that can help with integrated pest management and even help fund mating disruption or orchard sanitation.”

Registration information on the upcoming Training Tuesday is available here.

Listen to Roseman’s interview below.

