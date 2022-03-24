AgNet News Hour: Thursday, 03-24-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show has comments from Deputy Secretary Bronaugh on challenges in the ag industry, details on the upcoming Conservation Stewardship Program deadline, industry members helping to inform the labor commissioner on FLC challenges and results from the Feeding the Economy Study which helps the public understand the role of ag. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

