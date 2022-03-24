The Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) has extended the deadline to apply for funding through the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP). Approximately $8.6 million in funding is being made available statewide. Applications for CSP must now be received no later than April 15 to be considered for 2022 funding. NRCS State Conservationist Carlos Suarez says the program provides importance assistance for helping farmers and ranchers take their conservation activities to the next level.

Producers receive payments through CSP for actively managing, maintaining, and expanding conservation activities integrated within their agricultural operations. Some of the CSP activities include cover crops, grazing management, and ecologically based pest management. CSP also promotes the implementation of technologies like advanced irrigation water management techniques and precision nutrient application. Producers interested in CSP are encouraged to learn more online or contact their local USDA service center.

Conservation Stewardship Program Deadline Extended to April 15

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West