AgNet News Hour Monday, 06-02-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

Join Nick Papagni, “the Ag Meter”, and producer Josh McGill as they dive deep into the stories shaping California’s vibrant agricultural landscape on this week’s episode of the AgNet News Hour from AgNet West.

We’re bringing you the latest updates on the ongoing tariff discussions, the future of the Farm Bill, and critical challenges facing American farmers. In this episode, Nick and Josh break down how tariff battles are impacting local and national economies, and why investing in American-made goods is more important than ever.

But that’s just the beginning! We also feature a powerful interview with Dave Puglia, President of the Western Growers Association. Dave explains how specialty crops — like fresh fruits, vegetables, and tree nuts — make up half of the farm gate value in the U.S. yet only receive a fraction of farm bill funding. He unpacks the historical roots of this imbalance and shares his insights on how targeted investments could transform the specialty crop industry.

And don’t miss our spotlight story with Stephanie Moreda from Moreda Family Farms in Petaluma. Her fifth-generation family farm is under threat from well-funded environmental groups — a real-life David versus Goliath tale that will leave you inspired and fired up. Stephanie’s passion for preserving her family’s legacy and her fight against powerful interests reveal the harsh realities faced by small farmers today.

We round out the show with a citrus and table grape market update — find out why local citrus and table grapes are looking stronger than ever this season!

This episode is packed with compelling stories, expert interviews, and sharp insights you won’t want to miss. Whether you’re a grower, an ag policy junkie, or just someone who cares about where your food comes from, tune in to the AgNet News Hour. Let’s support California’s hardworking farmers and stay informed on the issues that matter!

