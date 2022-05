Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers criteria for effective biological seed treatment, support for methane emission reduction incentives in the May budget revision and state collaboration being key to successfully getting priorities in Farm Bill. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor