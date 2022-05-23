Governor Gavin Newsom’s May Revision of California’s budget includes additional incentive funding to help address livestock methane emissions. CEO of Western United Dairies, Anja Raudabaugh said the funding will help further the already successful industry efforts to meet mandatory emission standards. Dairy methane programs, including the Alternative Manure Management Program would receive $48 million in support under the proposal.

“We’ve hit the goals of some of our other laws, SB 1383, that require us to reduce our methane reduction levels by 40 percent from 2013. So, this additional money is going to get us even further past the goal posts,” said Raudabaugh. “It was not without controversy. This has been a challenging program in the Legislature. But I would say that if the state’s goal is to reduce methane emissions and short-lived climate pollutants, which they feel is very high priority for reducing greenhouse gas global warming, this is the program that all the science points to, deserves award in. So, we’re going to keep pushing.”

Listen to the radio report below.

May Revise Adds Support for Methane Emission Reduction Incentives

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West