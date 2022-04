Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers tips for moving firewood to protect forests from disease, the cost to benefit ratio of cover crops in tree nuts that appear to pencil out, and the increase in demand for raisin varietal in 2021 winemaking. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor