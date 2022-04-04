According to the California Final Grape Crush Report, the total tons crushed of raisin type varieties was up 225 percent from the year prior. Manager of Central Valley Operations for Allied Grape Growers, Karl Lehman said it was the first time in seven years that well over 100,000 tons of raisin varieties were bought. “That was strictly given the short Colombard crop and Chardonnay crop and some of the floral varietals. They used it for still white wine and for champagne,” Lehman explained.

The increased interest in Thompson seedless and fiesta varieties was largely due to the decline of more than 60,000 tons of Colombard that was produced. While expectations were for an average Colombard crop, sustained high temperatures during a key point in the growing season took their toll on production. “We had crops that were off anywhere from 20 to as much as 40 percent,” said Lehman.

Increased Demand for Raisin Varietals in 2021 Winemaking

