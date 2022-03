Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers farming groups filing a complaint with FTC over the right to repair, the NRCS-EQIP Cover Crop Initiative deadline extension and more from the Farm Bill hearing. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor