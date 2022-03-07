Producers still have an opportunity to sign up for a special cover crop initiative that is being offered through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is encouraging California producers to apply to the program, with an extension made to allow for signups through March 10. A total of $6.8 million in funding support is being provided by NRCS in an effort to improve soil health on agricultural lands through EQIP.

Cover crops offer a variety of benefits to producers, including increased biodiversity, better soil moisture management, and increased soil organic matter. By incentivizing the implementation of conservation practice of cover cropping, NRCS hopes to accelerate and expand the benefits provided through the practice with a streamlined contracting process. More information on EQIP and the initiative can be found here <https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/main/ca/programs/financial/eqip/>.

Cover Crop Initiative Deadline Extended Through March 10

