AgNet News Hour: Midweek Agriculture Insights & Industry Headlines

The latest midweek edition of the AgNet News Hour delivered a fast-paced blend of California agriculture updates, community conversations, and industry innovations. Hosted by Nick Papagni and Lorrie Boyer, the episode covered everything from winter health habits to major ag policy issues, commodity challenges, and new breakthroughs shaping U.S. farming.
Seasonal Trends, Food Costs & Community Life
Nick and Lorrie opened the show discussing winter colds, flu season, and staying healthy in public spaces. Their lighthearted talk about potlucks and restaurant cleanliness led to a more serious point: fast food isn’t the cheapest option anymore, and local restaurants continue to struggle with inflation and freight costs.
Nick also announced plans to bring holiday spirit into the AgNet West studio and encouraged listeners to share local Christmas light displays for on-air features.
California Christmas Tree Farms Under Pressure
The hosts explored the challenges facing Christmas tree growers across California and the U.S. Rising production costs, increasing demand for artificial trees, and regulatory hurdles continue to pressure the traditional tree market. A California tree grower is expected to join the show soon for deeper insight.
Winter Meeting Season: Key Agriculture Events
The episode highlighted several major December events:
- California Farm Bureau Annual Meeting – Anaheim
- Almond Board of California Conference – Sacramento
- Organic Grower Summit – Monterey
These conferences offer growers education, networking, and a break from fieldwork during the slower winter season.
National Association of Farm Broadcasting: Industry Takeaways
Lorrie shared updates from the NAFB Annual Meeting in Kansas City, including:
- Continued push for year-round E15 availability
- Reports from major commodity groups, including the Pork Board and NCBA
- Farm Credit’s economic outlook pointing to high input costs, a tight farm economy, and the need for financial discipline, especially for younger producers
Her takeaway: agriculture is cyclical—prepare during the good years to withstand the hard ones.
Butte County Focus: Interview with Colleen Cecil
A major highlight was an in-depth conversation with Colleen Cecil, Executive Director of the Butte County Farm Bureau.
Key Themes:
- Importance of 4-H and FFA in developing leadership and communication skills
- Workforce challenges and the value of hiring people with agricultural backgrounds
- Farmland loss due to housing development
- Water policy and SGMA concerns
- Wolf reintroduction impacts
- The need for more farmers in public office
Cecil emphasized that policymakers don’t need all the answers—they just need reliable agricultural partners to ask.
Butte County Commodities: A Diverse, Surprising Mix
Butte County produces far more than almonds and walnuts. The region’s commodities include:
- Citrus
- Nursery stock
- Prunes
- Olives & olive oil
- Kiwis
Nick also announced plans to bring premium olive oil producer Vincent Ricchiuti onto a future episode.
Innovation Spotlight: Avocados, Organics & New Crop Research
The episode highlighted several exciting developments:
- Heat-tolerant avocado trees from Duarte Nurseries could expand production deeper into the Central Valley.
- Organic growers continue advancing automation, soil health, and certification practices.
- Researchers are working on self-fertilizing wheat, disease-resistant crops, and tools to combat threats like citrus greening.
Nick reminded listeners that farmers are among the country’s top environmental stewards—despite often being misunderstood.
Efficiency Across Livestock & Dairy
From pork to dairy, U.S. producers continue proving they can do more with less. Better nutrition, management, and automation are driving higher output even as herd sizes decline.
Looking Ahead
Nick and Lorrie plan to bring more Farm Bureau leaders, California growers, and industry innovators on future episodes. For full interviews, daily ag news, and podcast episodes, visit AgNetWest.com and follow AgNet West on social media.
