AgNet News Hour Friday, 12-20-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer discuss the case of Cory Garrett, a fifth-generation farmer in Virginia facing the seizure of his land through eminent domain for a water intake plant project. They highlight the lack of fair compensation, inadequate communication from local officials, and the broader implications for farmers. They also touch upon similar issues in Colorado, emphasizing the need to protect multi-generational farms from being taken for commercial interests. The hosts encourage listeners to voice their concerns to the relevant authorities to help safeguard farmland.

Lorrie talks with National Sunflower Association Executive Director, John Sandbakken talks about 2024 harvest and they seed varieties that are developed in California.

Sabrina interviews James Walker, CEO of Nano Nuclear Energy, about the emerging role of nuclear energy in agriculture. Walker discusses how micro nuclear reactors are being implemented to provide consistent and efficient power for vertical farming, particularly in remote and underserved communities around the world. These reactors offer a transformative solution for areas with limited access to traditional farming conditions and resources. The potential to decentralize populations and foster economic growth in isolated regions is also explored. The episode touches on the benefits of micro reactors over traditional diesel generators and their broader applications for military bases, disaster relief, and industrial projects.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.